W19 | CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事｜The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】全台大停電、和平醫院傳出確診、台灣國產疫苗、本土疫情升溫和防疫層級升級，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

Rolling blackout, sealing of Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch, upcoming Taiwan-made COVID-19 vaccine, soaring community infections, and upgrading Taiwan’s epidemic warning level.

Here is our top-five this week.

全台大停電！受影響戶數破千萬｜Power restored in Taiwan after rolling blackouts

週四，發電廠電網故障引起的全台大停電影響數百萬人，現在供電已經恢復正常。

Power has been restored to millions of people in Taiwan after an equipment failure at a power plant set off rolling blackouts across the island.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210514-2472287

和平醫院傳確診 陳時中與柯文哲共商因應措施｜Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch won’t be sealed for now: Mayor Ko

台北市長柯文哲週五表示，和平醫院週四發現兩名意料之外的病患確診，但將不會封院。

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said on Friday that the Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch will not be closed or sealed for now amid reports that two patients unexpectedly tested positive to COVID-19 a day earlier.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210514-2472251

本土疫情延燒 蔡英文發表談話穩民心｜Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine to be supplied by July end: President Tsai

蔡英文總統週四下午召開國安會議，宣布我國向國外購買的疫苗，六月後就會進入分批交貨。

Speaking at the Presidential Office following a meeting of the National Security Council (國安會議), President Tsai added that the second batch of vaccines ordered from abroad will also arrive in Taiwan after June.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210513-2469920

台灣單日新增16例！創本土案例新高｜Taiwan sees largest community transmission ever with 16 local infections

第四則新聞，中央流行疫情指揮中心週三宣佈，台灣新增16起本土案例， 其中有一例感染源不明。這是台灣自疫情爆發後最大規模的社區感染。

At No. 04 … The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported on Wednesday 16 local cases and one of unknown origin on Wednesday, marking the largest COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION since the beginning of the pandemic.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210512-2465227

本土疫情延燒 蘇貞昌：防疫層級暫不升到第三級｜Taiwan won’t raise its epidemic warning to 3rd Level: Premier Su

行政院長蘇貞昌週三宣佈，目前不會將台灣防疫級別上升至第三級，但會積極落實防疫措施。

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Wednesday that authorities won’t raise Taiwan’s EPIDEMIC WARNING to the 3RD LEVEL but they will work on better IMPLEMENTING the epidemic-prevention measures.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210512-2465244