Former Mississippi lawmaker named to new state courts role

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Greg Snowden, the former House speaker pro tempore and a 20-year veteran of the Mississippi Legislature, has been named the next director of the Administrative Office of Courts.

Snowden, 67, of Meridian, has been a practicing attorney in Mississippi for more than 40 years. He served the Mississippi House of Representatives for 20 years representing Lauderdale County, including seven years as House Speaker Pro Tempore.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Randolph said Snowden’s record of leadership and experience working on government budgets makes him well-suited for the role.

“He has a proven track record in governmental performance-based budget planning,” Randolph said in a news release.

While in the state Legislature, Snowden served on the Joint Legislative Budget Committee and was subcommittee chairman handling judiciary budgets on the House Appropriations Committee. He was chair of the House Management Committee and was a member of the Performance Based Budgeting Committee.

He also was a member of the Judiciary A; Judiciary En Banc; Rules; and Compilation, Revision, and Publication committees.

In 2014, Former Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Snowden as a commissioner on the Commission for a Balanced Budget, a multistate compact of which Mississippi is a founding member.

Snowden will begin in his new role before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

The Administrative Office of Courts, AOC, is responsible for the administrative business of the state trial and appellate courts including budget, finance and personnel. The director of AOC also assists the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the chief administrative officer of every court in the state.

The AOC also works to obtain and manage grants, assists with studies and projects to improve the administration of justice, serves as the data collection unit of the court system, and sets standards and rules for electronic filing of court records.

The former AOC director, Kevin Lackey, retired on June 2020 after 19 years in the post.