New | Taiwan Premier announces level 3 warning for Taipei and New Taipei City

TAIPEI (The China Post) Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Saturday that Taipei and New Taipei City will now raise their epidemic warning to Level 3 following an overnight increase of 180 locally confirmed COVID-19 cases.

