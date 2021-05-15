Taiwan reports 180 local infection cases in a day, tally at 1,475

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Saturday 180 new local and 5 more imported infections, bringing the tally to 1,475.

Among the 180 cases reported today, Taipei City accounts for 89 cases, New Taipei City accounts for 75 cases, 6 were from Changhua County, 4 are from Yilan County, another 4 are from Taoyuan County, and Taichung City and Keelung City accounts for two.

The new cases include 68 men and 112 women with ages ranged between 5 and 90.

They began showing symptoms and were tested between April 23 and May 14.

In addition, the 5 imported cases reported today include 3 men and 2 women aged between 20 to 50.

The imported cases are from the Philippines, India, the U.S., and Vietnam; they arrived in Taiwan between March 7 and May 12.

All had submitted negative test results and symptoms began showing between May 2 and May 13.

As of press time, 1,475 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,078 imported cases, 344 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that anyone who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).