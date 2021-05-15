Venues in all part of Taiwan asked to close following new elevated warning

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 180 new local COVID-19 infection cases on Saturday, adding that Taipei City and New Taipei City will now upgrade their epidemic warning to level 3 to May 28.

Under the newly issued level three warning for Taipei and New Taipei City, all entertainment venues in all parts of Taiwan including but not limited to dance halls, nightclubs, bars, KTVs, beauty parlors, massage parlors, gyms, bowling alleys, pool halls, indoor golfing venues, arcades, swimming pools among others will need to be closed.

In addition, all religious activities will need to ask all visitors to fill out their personal information and maintain social distancing as well as disinfect regularly.

Besides, visitors will not be allowed to enter all junior high schools and elementary schools.

All clubs will need to refrain from any gatherings for the time being as well.