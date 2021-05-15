CECC announces Level 3 regulations for Taipei and New Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced that the epidemic warning of Taipei and New Taipei City will be raised to level 3 and will be in place until May 28.

The announcement indicates that all entertainment venues, including but not limited to exhibition centers, movie theaters, gyms, activity centers, music halls, museums, indoor ice-skating arenas, indoor swimming pools, and amusement parks, will be closed.

In regards to education-related venues, study halls, training centers, classes for the elderly, social education institutes, and more will also be asked to close down for the time being.

Wearing face masks is mandatory whenever residents step outside and all unnecessary activities and gatherings should be canceled.

Indoor gatherings should not exceed five people (not accounting for family members) and outdoor activities should not exceed 10.

In addition, citizens are asked to monitor their health and seek medical help immediately should virus-related symptoms appear.

All necessary businesses must control the number of people in a store at a time, ask that all customers wear face masks, and maintain social distance.

In addition, businesses are advised to provide options such as working from home or allow more flexibility in working hours.

Restaurants that do not have take-out options, should also follow regulations to take down customers’ personal information as well as set up partitions and maintain social distance.

Weddings and funerals should also keep a record of all guests, disinfect regularly, and maintain social distance.

Public areas and transportation systems should also be clean and disinfected more often.