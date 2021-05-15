Taoyuan closes 4 night markets, braces for next prevention level

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) announced that 4 major night markets will be closed until May 28 in preparation for the level 3 epidemic warning following the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Cheng, the four markets are the Taoyuan Night Market, the Xingren Night Market, the Zhongli Night Market and the Longtan Night Market.

In addition, all cultural, sports and social welfare venues, as well as leisure and entertainment venues in Taoyuan City, will be closed from May 15 to 28 while other business premises will be open as usual.

However, a named-based system must be strictly implemented and inspections will be carried out to make sure that all businesses are in compliance with regulations.

If there is a risk of community transmissions, regulations will be adjusted accordingly.

Besides, school campuses are temporarily closed to visitors, and religious, community activities or apartment–rights meetings are suspended and they will resume after May 28, Cheng said.

The municipal government will also take stock of the manpower of each bureau and will ask half of the personnel to work from home.

Cheng also mentioned that at present, the Health Bureau has been asked to take stock of the medical capacity of various hospitals within its jurisdiction, and all beds have been prepared to the maximum amount.

The division of labor of the subsequent hospitals will be handled by the Health Bureau, Cheng said.