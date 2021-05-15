MOEA responds to Taiwanese shoppers’ ‘panic buying’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) issued a statement on Saturday emphasizing that there are enough food supplies across Taiwan amid reports that the government is coordinating with local manufacturers to securing supply chains.

The statement was released after Taiwaneses shoppers embarked on “panic buying” of groceries and nonperishable foods that morning, following the upgrading of the epidemic prevention warning to level 3 in Taipei and New Taipei City.

The MOEA added that manufacturers are working overtime to produce goods and appealed to the public to stop hoarding necessary goods.

The MOEA is also coordinating with various outlets to limit the purchase of the same type of goods per person, only allowing two items per shopper.

The limited items include toilet paper, kimchi noodles, rice, canned goods, and other consumer goods.