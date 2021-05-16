現實中的狗狗史酷比! 配備齊全騎車沒在怕! | Real-life Scooby-Doo wears sunglasses, mask on moto ride

【看CP學英文】 出門一定要戴口罩啊！

Everybody should respect the government’s epidemic prevention measures.

[email protected]_sound是一名活躍在tiktok上的泰國網友，近日分享了一則有趣的影片! 片中的飼主騎車帶汪出門散步，除了戴上必備的安全帽之外，疫情期間也不忘帶上口罩，配備超齊全的兜風畫面，又配合的汪汪讓網友忍不住讚嘆，「太乖了吧～」。

That’s the message sent by this trendy dog who donned a face mask as well as a mini helmet and sunglasses during a motorcycle ride in Thailand.

The Tok-Tok video posted by [email protected]_sound was well received by online users as some exclaimed: “God Dog!”

畫面中配戴著安全帽及口罩的狗狗靠一己之力坐上車，關巧地待在後座，鏡頭一轉觀眾更能發現牠配帶著大明星墨鏡，被遮了個滿臉的牠從前面看，如同真人，十分逗趣可愛。

The cute and funny video shows the big boy carefully jumping on the backseat with his face mask, sunglasses and helmet on.

From the front, the dog looks like a real person with his head carefully leaning on his master’s left shoulder. The pair further look like an episode of the blockbuster cartoon “Scooby-Doo” on a journey to solve mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures.

這名泰國飼主經常在[email protected]_sound上分享與狗狗相處的日常，乖巧的牠無論飼主怎麼裝扮，都會開心的露齒笑。

The Thai user often shares highlights of his daily life with his dog on Tiktok @ jak_sound. No matter how the owner dresses up, the dog grins happily.

雖然狗狗坐在後座看起來很穩，但讓狗狗在無防護裝置的情況下坐後座的行為也讓不少網友擔心是否會發生危險，因此提醒載狗狗盡量安置在腳踏板，並使用牽繩、外出籠保護自己、毛孩與用路人安全。

Although the dog looks fine on the back seat, letting your dog sit on a motorcycle also made many netizens worried. You should not try to learn from them, however, as domestic animals should never sit on a motorcycle on their own. Keep your own protection, the protection of children and passers-by in mind when filming Tok-tok videos!