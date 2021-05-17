男大生鑽漏洞爽吃肯德基　詐86萬超悽慘下場曝光 | Chinese student sentenced 2 years in prison for using APP loophole to get ‘free’ KFC meals

【看CP學英文】中國一位23歲男大生因為發現並利用肯德基APP的漏洞，騙取價值將近86萬新台幣的免費炸雞，近期遭判入獄兩年。

A 23-year-old university student in China was recently sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after finding and taking advantage of a loophole in the KFC ordering APP, leading to him swindling around NT$866,000 worth of chicken.

根據外媒報導，徐姓男子早在2018年發現了可以透過肯德基優惠券在官方APP上點餐，再立即透過官方微信帳號要求退款以免費取得餐點。

According to foreign media reports, the man, surnamed Xu (徐), discovered the bug in 2018 and realized that he could order food by using coupons via the KFC official APP, and then immediately asking for a refund via its WeChat account.

報導指出，徐姓男子接著將這個漏洞分享給朋友，也於網路上販售優惠券使得肯德基損失此重。

The student then shared this discovery with his friends and reportedly began selling the coupons online to profit from this loophole.

徐姓男子在接下來的六個月中使肯德基虧了將近86萬新台幣等值的食物，最後也因此被當地警方逮補。

In the following six months, Xu and others caused around NT$866,000 worth of economic loss to local KFC stores and was later nabbed by authorities.

這名男大生被依詐欺罪名被判入獄2年半，同時將要付出2.6萬新台幣的罰金。他的朋友也被罰新台幣4000元至1萬7千元不等的罰金，同時遭判15個月至兩年的刑期。

The university student was then put on trial and sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for fraud and was fined around NT26,000 while his friends were also sentenced between 15 months to 2 years behind bars along with NT$4000 to NT$17,000 fines.

然而，網友在社群媒體上紛紛議論，單純發現並利用一個設計不良的APP也有錯嗎？

However, the issue sparked debate among many social media users as some questioned whether it constitutes a crime to take advantage of a poorly designed APP.

此爭議也釣出中國警方回應，表示這樣的情況等同於發現一個故障的提款機，卻持續的領錢占為己有。

The debate also brought about Chinese authorities’ official reply who equated the situation to that of withdrawing and keeping money from a malfunctioning ATM machine.

根據當地法律所述，這樣的行為為「不當得利」，示為犯罪行為。

In accordance with Chinese law, it would be considered a crime as it falls in the category of “unjustified enrichment.”

此事件肯定能成功遏止日後任何想利用訂餐APP的bug獲取免費食物的人。

This incident would certainly make anyone think twice the next time they discover a bug in a food-ordering software.