Only Taipei and New Taipei City to fine scooter-riders for not wearing face masks

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan FactCheck Center (台灣事實查核中心) revealed recently that only Taipei and New Taipei City will fine scooter-riders for not wearing face masks.

This regulation likely followed the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, which led to Taipei and New Taipei City raising the epidemic warning to level 3 on May 15.

The fact check center elicited the response after a post began circulating online warning the public that those who ride a scooter in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung without wearing a face mask would be fined between NT$3,000 to NT$15,000.

However, Taiwan FactCheck Center pointed out that in fact, only Taipei and New Taipei City governments have issued this regulation and added that other counties and cities have yet to implement such penalties.

Anyone who refuses to wear a face mask while outside even after being asked to do so will be documented by the police and the case would be handed over to the Health Bureau for punishment.

An official from the New Taipei City Health Bureau also pointed out that people need to wear masks when heading outside to do shopping or riding their scooters.

If they do not comply with the regulations, they will first be reminded to wear face masks. Those who still refuse to do so will then be fined.

As for other counties and cities such as Kaohsiung, Tainan and Taoyuan, epidemic-prevention guidelines claim that not wearing face masks when taking public transportation or in any of the other 8 major public spaces will be fined.