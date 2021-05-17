Parents can take leave to care for children 12 and under following class suspension: New Taipei City Mayor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced on Monday that parents can take “epidemic-prevention care leave” to look after children aged 12 and under following class suspension announcement in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Hou, all public and private high schools, primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, cram schools, and after-school care centers will be asked to suspend physical classes for the time being from May 18 to May 28.

Hou pointed out that during the suspension of classes, subsidies will be provided to underprivileged students.

In addition, students who do not have relevant equipment at home will be provided tablets, laptops, and mobile network cards to borrow from the New Taipei City government.