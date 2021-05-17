New Taipei convenience stores provide free children meal if needed

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced on Monday that four major convenience chain stores will be working with the “Happiness Safeguarding Station” (幸福保衛站) to provide children 18 and under free meals in case of emergency.

The convenience stores include 7-Eleven, Hi-Life, OK and Family Mart.

Speaking at a press conference that morning, Hou said all public and private high schools, primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, cram schools, and after-school care centers will be asked to suspend in-person classes from May 18 to May 28.

In addition to allowing parents to take “epidemic-prevention care leave,” Hou added that elementary schools and kindergartens would still be open for children whose parents are not able to take parental leaves.

During the suspension of classes, meal subsidies will be provided to underprivileged students, Hou said.

According to the new regulations, parents of children 12 and under or those who have disabilities can take leave, while employers are not required to provide salaries for those days off.