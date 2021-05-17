Taipei, New Taipei McDonald’s only offering take-out options for now

TAIPEI (The China Post) — To go is the only way to get a meal at McDonald’s in Taipei, New Taipei from now until May 28 amid the worsening of the pandemic situation in northern Taiwan.

The company confirmed on Monday that restaurants will only serve meals through the drive-thru, walk-in take-out and delivery in response to the new guidelines released by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

The company also suspended the use of public toilets at its restaurants and reminded customers that they must leave their contact information via a QR code and wear a face mask before making their order.

McDonald’s announcement comes a day after the CECC confirmed 207 new cases of COVID-19, of which 206 were classified as domestic infections, the highest number ever recorded in the country in a single day since the pandemic began.