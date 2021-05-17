Students to use CooC-Cloud platform for school till May 28: Taipei City Mayor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Monday that starting from May 18, all public and private high schools, primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, cram schools, and after-school care centers will be asked to suspend physical classes till May 28.

During this time, students will be asked to participate in classes via Taipei City CooC-Cloud, an online teaching platform.

The platform will have teaching materials from high school to elementary school, including more than 10,000 teaching videos, more than 40,000 online question banks, and 21 kinds of electronic databases.

Students can also learn computer programming and foreign languages at home online via the learning platform.

As for junior high school and senior high school students in their third year, classes will be suspended until the graduation ceremony as courses are over, Ko added.

In addition, teachers can administer online teaching, take attendance via the platform, and set up online classrooms with fixed links in class units.

Teachers can also students’ autonomous learning progress via the platform.

A total of 280 primary and secondary schools, 691 kindergartens, 2,593 cram schools and 179 parents’ classes will be affected by the new announcement of physical classes cancelation, affecting more than 334,000 students.

In addition, parents of children under the age of 12 or with physical and mental disabilities are eligible to take the “epidemic-prevention care leave” and employer who fails to grant said leave could be fined between NT$20,000 to NT$300,000.

However, employers are not required to provide paid leaves for these specific care leaves.