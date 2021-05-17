Photo of empty Taipei street gains praise from foreign media

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese social media user recently shared a photo showing Taipei Arena’s encouraging slogan for Taiwan during the pandemic featuring a near-empty street outside, receiving praise from foreign media.

Following the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, Taipei and New Taipei City subsequently issued level 3 epidemic warnings, asking the public to stay indoors and limit unnecessary outings.

The social media user who shared the photo commented that after staying at home for two days, he decided to put on his face mask and go for a short walk outside.

To his surprise, he found there were very few vehicles on the usually busy Dunhua North Road in addition to there being very few pedestrians as well.

He confidently added alongside his photo his belief that Taiwan will pull through and the situation will get better with the cooperation of all Taiwanese.

To this, foreign media also reported on Sunday that although Taiwan has yet to issue a full lockdown, the photos of empty streets have led to much admiration abroad for the full extent of Taiwanese’s cooperation with epidemic-prevention measures.