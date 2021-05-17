Taiwan reports 333 local, 2 imported COVID-19 infections, tally at 2,017

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 333 new local infections and 2 imported cases, bringing the tally to 2,017.

Among the 333 cases reported today, Taipei City reported 158 cases, New Taipei City listed 148 cases, Changhua County reported 5, Taichung City and Yilan County listed 2, Taoyuan County reported another 10, and Keelung City listed 6, respectively.

The new cases include 144 men and 189 women with ages ranged between 5 and 99. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 5 and May 16.

Meanwhile, the CECC reported 2 imported cases reported today include a Filipino man in his thirties and a Taiwanese woman who recently returned from Haiti in her twenties.

Both submitted negative test results before boarding their respective planes. They arrived in Taiwan on April 30 and May 16, respectively.

As of press time, 2,017 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,081 imported cases, 883 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people died, 1,123 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that anyone who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).