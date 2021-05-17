Taipei parents also granted leave to care for kids after school closures

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Department of Labor of the Taipei City Government announced on Monday that one parent can apply to his or her employer for “epidemic-prevention care leave” following the suspension of in-person classes.

The statement was given in response to the earlier announcement made by both Taipei and New Taipei City governments of suspending all in-person classes for children 18 and under to reduce the risk of cluster infections on campuses.

According to the department of labor, you can also apply for “family care leave” — of which a total of 7 days are available per year — if the aforesaid epidemic-prevention care leave is not applicable.

Employers are not obliged to provide salary during the leave, but cannot regard it as an absence, which would affect the performance appraisal and full attendance bonus of the employee.

Commissioner of the Department of Labor Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) remarked that employers should follow the enterprise guidelines of the CECC and monitor the health conditions of all staff workers.

If employees need to take care of their families, they should be allowed to take some time off, Chen explained.

If employers require workers to undergo screening or self-isolation as a precaution, it is advised that employees still be paid according to their salaries to avoid disputes, Chen added.