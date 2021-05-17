Non-nationals suspended from entry into Taiwan for one month

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday that foreigners who do not hold a valid residence permit will be temporarily prohibited from entering Taiwan starting on May 19 in view of the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases.

The CECC pointed out that emergency situations or humanitarian considerations aside, non-nationals who do not currently hold valid residence permits (including residence visas) in Taiwan will be temporarily barred from entry.

Passengers will also be prohibited to board transfer flights in Taiwan amid worries that passengers might be coming from other countries in the region which have also seen increases in domestic infections.

The CECC said that the above measures will be implemented until June 18 and will be adjusted in a timely manner depending on the epidemic situation and implementation status.