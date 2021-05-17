林柏宏進模擬火場「皮膚高溫灼熱」　消防員訓練祕辛曝光｜Taiwanese actor shares behind-the-scenes training session of becoming firefighters

《火神的眼淚》呈現台灣消防員工作甘苦，因劇情寫實深刻引起大眾熱烈迴響，而演員林柏宏在臉書曝光消防員受訓祕辛。

Taiwanese drama series “Tears on Fire” (火神的眼淚) has received positive reviews since its release with its realistic depiction of the hard work of local firefighters and their hardships.

One of the leading actors, Lin Bo-hong (林柏宏), showed just how difficult it was to accurately portray a firefighter as he recently shared on Facebook the filming process as well as the training sessions behind the scenes.

林柏宏分享道，為模擬消防員角色他接受受訓，除了要練習80秒著裝消防衣帽鞋、面罩、氣瓶外，還要背著20多公斤的裝備在跑步機上跑走。

Lin Bo-hong shared that in order to simulate the role of firefighters, he was trained to dress in the firemen’s suit as well as gearing up with facemasks and gas cylinders, all within 80 seconds.

The training session also included walking and running on a treadmill while carrying equipment heavier than 20 kilograms.

不過，最特別的是進入模擬貨櫃感受各式各樣的火焰。他說：「即使穿戴完整裝備，我仍感受到皮膚高溫的灼熱。這也是我第一次這麼近距離的看著各種火焰，發現火焰是令人害怕的，竟也是美麗的」。

The actor shared that the most fascinating training among all was to enter a container simulating a fire scene where he was able to physically feel the heat of flames.

He said, “Though I’m completely geared up in my equipment, I still felt the heat on my skin as if it was burning. That was the first time I looked at the flames from such a close distance, and I’ve found them frightening yet beautiful.”

此外，他也表示，在濃煙密布到視線範圍只有30公分的房屋，要尋找屋內的傷患（道具假人），對於環境的不熟悉、對體力的考驗，甚至是對密閉空間的恐懼，都是要努力克服的各種魔鬼。

In the simulated fire scene, the actors were required to enter houses and locate mannequins posed as patients, where the smoke is so thick that one can only see things within 30 centimeters.

The unfamiliarity with the environment, the physical strength required, and even the fear of confined spaces all made the task harder to complete.

儘管訓練繁多且挑戰重重，仍讓林柏宏感到十分有收穫，他說：「《火神的眼淚》的張志遠是我因為參與職人劇，學習最多職業技能的角色。」

Though the training process was full of challenges, Lin Bo-hong still finds the experience worthwhile. “This character has made me learn more than any other roles I’ve tried throughout my career”, he said.

《火神的眼淚》5月1日開播，由溫昇豪、陳庭妮、林柏宏、劉冠廷領銜主演。

Taiwanese series “Tears on Fire” released its first episode on May 1, starring James Wen (溫昇豪), Annie Chen (陳庭妮), Lin Bo-hong (林柏宏) and Kuan-Ting Liu (劉冠廷).