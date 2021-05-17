Foreigners disappointed at new item on to-do list to work in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — If you’re considering working in Taiwan, you need to add a new item on the never-ending to-do list of official documents to provide before obtaining your work visa: the end of the new outbreak in Taipei and New Taipei.

With the recent spike in cases in Taipei and New Taipei, job applicants need to bear in mind that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) decided on Monday to ban foreigners without a residence permit from entering Taiwan.

The CECC argued that emergency situations or humanitarian considerations aside, non-nationals who do not currently hold valid residence permits (including residence visas) in Taiwan must wait until June 18 to obtain their entry visa.

The measure could be further extended depending on the epidemic situation and implementation status making working in Taiwan increasingly complicated.

According to Reddit user u/Ducky118, you already need to provide a long list of documents to be able to apply for a position in Taiwan, such as conducting a health check, providing copies of diplomas, copies of your work contract, and more.

This list might continue to increase if the epidemic situation continues to worsen.