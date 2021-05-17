疫情後來台工作門檻多一項　老外一看大嘆：更加困難了｜Foreigners disappointed at new item on to-do list before working in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】如果你考慮前往台灣工作，你必須在已經永無止境的代辦事項中多加一個新項目：台北市和新北市的疫情緩和。

If you’re considering working in Taiwan, you need to add a new item on the never-ending to-do list of official documents to provide before obtaining your work visa: the end of the new outbreak in Taipei and New Taipei.

隨著近期快速新增的境內案例，求職者必須謹記，中央流行疫情指揮中心於週一公布的新條例：台灣自5月19日零時起（當地搭機時間），未持有我國有效居留證的非本國籍人士，暫緩入境。

With the recent spike in cases in Taipei and New Taipei, job applicants need to bear in mind that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) decided on Monday to ban foreigners without a residence permit from entering Taiwan.

指揮中心指出緊急或人道考量等採專案許可除外，暫停旅客來台轉機；上述措施實施至6月18日止。

The CECC argued that emergency situations or humanitarian considerations aside, non-nationals who do not currently hold valid residence permits (including residence visas) in Taiwan must wait until June 18 to obtain their entry visa.

此項措施將視疫情及執行狀況，適時滾動調整，同時也讓渴望來台工作者路途更艱辛。

The measure could be further extended depending on the epidemic situation and implementation status making working in Taiwan increasingly complicated.

根據Reddit網友 u/Ducky118所述，你已經需要提供一長串文件才能在台灣申請職位，如進行健康檢查、提供文憑副本，和工作合約附件等等。

According to Reddit user u/Ducky118, you already need to provide a long list of documents to be able to apply for a position in Taiwan, such as conducting a health check, providing copies of diplomas, copies of your work contract, and more.

而這項清單隨著疫情持續延燒也可能持續增長。

This list might continue to increase if the epidemic situation continues to worsen.