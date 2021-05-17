Taipower announces rolling blackouts again in some areas

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipower issued an emergency power outage notice at 7: 50 p.m., stressing that the demand for electricity continued to rise on Monday.

At 7: 30 p.m., consumption reached 34.872 million kilowatts, the company said.

In order to maintain the balance between power supply and demand, the system will automatically protect the operation of the equipment, the government-run utility company added.

Moreover, due to the lack of water this year, the company estimates that hydropower cannot be brought into play. The power outage users are the same as the power outage users at 14: 40 on May 13, and it is expected to continue randomly for about 50-60 minutes