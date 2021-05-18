Patients need to be intubated outdoors as hospital beds in Taiwan reach full capacity

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the COVID-19 pandemic situation worsens in Taiwan, Cheng Hsin General Hospital (振興醫院) Doctor Valis Tanapima (田知學) revealed that all beds in the emergency areas were full, leading to some having to be intubated outdoors.

Taipei and New Taipei City recently raised its epidemic warning to level 3, and with local cases being reported in the hundreds, daily, medical services have become overwhelmed by the sudden surge.

Tanapima revealed on her Facebook page late Monday evening that as negative pressure isolation rooms and emergency room hospital beds reach full capacity, an elderly man having trouble breathing was ultimately led outside to be intubated.

Tanapima remarked that it was like a scene from a nightmare and added that upon her return into the hospital, more patients could be seen heading in to be tested for the virus.

She shared that colleagues kept coming up and asking where she wants a certain patient to be placed and confessed that she didn’t know how to respond at that moment as everywhere was full.

As more daily cases are reported every day in Taiwan, Tanapima called on everyone to unite together and follow Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行情指揮中心) regulations to avoid worsening the situation.

Monday saw the CECC report 333 new local infections, making it the highest daily recorded cases in Taiwan since the pandemic first began.