Walker has new injury after Mets add Conforto, McNeil to IL

ATLANTA (AP) — Taijuan Walker left the New York Mets’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night with tightness in his left side.

Walker pitched only three innings, allowing one hit and no runs, before leaving the game. The right-hander’s injury is only the latest for the Mets, who added two regulars to the injured list before the game and already have ace starter Jacob deGrom recovering from right side tightness.

The Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day IL with hamstring injuries.

There was no immediate update on the severity of Walker’s injury. Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley replaced Walker to start the fourth inning.

Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday’s 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.

“We’re taking a week-to-week approach with both of these guys,” manager Luis Rojas said.

Conforto and McNeil will remain with the Mets while receiving treatment.

Conforto said Monday he had been dealing with other injuries, including a sore calf.

“I felt like I had a good grip on all that stuff and something obviously wasn’t right going down to first base and unfortunately it grabbed on me and that’s where we’re at,” he said.

Conforto described the injury as “very, very frustrating.”

McNeil missed time last week with cramping in his leg and said Sunday the injuries might be related.

McNeil is hitting .242 with three homers and eight RBIs. Conforto is hitting .230 with two homers and 13 RBIs.

Conforto and McNeil join a long injury list that also includes third baseman J.D. Davis, top starting pitcher Jacob deGrom and reliever Seth Lugo.

The Mets purchased the contract of Johneshwy Fargas from Triple-A Syracuse and he started in center field Monday night at Atlanta. Fargas, 26, was making his major league debut.

José Peraza started at second base.

“We’re very excited our depth has helped us be where we are today,” Rojas said. “We feel pretty strong about our guys coming in tonight to help us against the Braves.”

The Mets (18-16) lead the NL East.

New York also recalled outfielder Khalil Lee from Syracuse and transferred Lugo to the 60-day injured list.

