南韓超狂牛仔褲設計爆紅　網友傻眼：腳是被截斷？｜Fans don’t know whether to love or hate South Korea designer’s ‘slashed jeans’

【看CP學英文】南韓服飾品牌Leje近期在社群媒體上爆紅，原因是他們推出了一件設計奇葩的「劃破牛仔褲」。

South Korean clothing brand Leje has made a splash amongst social media users as it recently debuted a series of uniquely designed “slashed jeans.”

這件看起來有點瘋狂的牛仔褲為Leje 2021年新推出的系列款項之一，而穿上此牛仔褲能給人一種剛經歷一場與武士或忍者打鬥過後的樣子。

The bizarre-looking jeans are part of Leje’s 2021 collection and give off the illusion of your jeans having been slashed by a samurai or ninja, according to its Instagram posts.

據報導，牛仔褲在官網上目前預購價為新台幣1萬517元，而剪裁方式似乎為在製作過程先將布料剪掉，最後再將它們不對稱的縫回去。

The jeans, which have a pre-order price of US$375 a pair (around NT$10,517) are apparently sliced during production and intentionally sewed on unevenly to complete the quirky look.

據外媒報導，Leje的牛仔褲在推特上已經一夕間爆紅，而網友也分成兩派：一派努力的想了解背後的設計概念；另一派則大讚推出的新品簡直是世紀大傑作，並大讚其巧妙的設計。

According to foreign media reports, the jeans have since been under heated discussion on the internet with some scratching their hands trying their best to understand the design concept while others called it a masterpiece and deemed it “ingenious.”

也有一位網友被外媒點出大讚牛仔褲為「有創意的極端藝術品」，更有人表示自己真的在盡全能的試圖理解背後的美感但似乎仍然毫無頭緒。

One Twitter user was quoted as saying they loved the “radically creative art” while another admitted they were trying their hardest to comprehend the beauty of it but seemed to be at a loss.

不管大家喜歡或討厭這款牛仔褲，能確定的是它上架後絕對會銷售一空。

Love them or hate them, the jeans will surely be a hit once it’s officially released on the market.