Testing of online classes in Taiwan sees system failure

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As online classes begin for students aged 18 and under in Taiwan, around 1.01 million teachers and students logged onto the CooC-Cloud platform causing a system failure on Monday.

According to local media reports, the system was overloaded following Taipei and New Taipei City Mayors Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced that all classes high school and under are to take place online until May 28.

In response, the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) announced that schools in different administrative districts need to avoid logging onto the system at the same time, meaning classes will need to be taken at different times throughout the day.

The Taipei City Government said that after the announcement of the suspension of classes on May 17, a total of 1,013,978 people logged in to the CooC-Cloud platform.

The Taipei City campus system was therefore delayed due to the failure of the diversion mechanism, which caused excessive loading and tech personnel immediately rushed to adjust and repair the system.

The system was soon repaired by 2 p.m. on Monday, and teachers and students continued testing out the system in preparation for the next two weeks.

Schools in different administrative districts are now asked to go online at different times to reduce the risk of system overloading.

The online time of schools in each administrative district of the CooC-Cloud platform is:

8:30 am to 8:45 am: Songshan District, Da’an District, and Neihu District.

8:45 am to 9:00 am: Beitou District, Zhongzheng District, and Datong District.

9:00 am to 9:15 am: Shilin District, Zhongshan District, and Xinyi District.

9:15 am to 9:30 am: Wenshan District, Wanhua District, and Nangang District.