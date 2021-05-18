NTUH head urges patients with mild symptoms to not crowd emergency rooms

TAIPEI (The China Post) — National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH, 台大醫院) Superintendent Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢) issued an open letter on Tuesday appealing to the public to only go to the emergency room when their symptoms are serious.

The superintendent added that those who only have mild symptoms can head to the community inspection centers instead of heading straight to the emergency departments of hospitals and crowding it.

He also penned his encouragement for fellow colleagues in his letter saying that though there are tough times ahead, the light will soon shine down upon Taiwan.

He emphasized that “we only have on Taiwan” and that everyone is in the same boat.

Only by helping each other and cooperating together can Taiwan strive through these difficult times, Wu wrote.

In addition, he called on the frontline medical staff who have registered for vaccination to do so quickly to better protect themselves while taking care of patients.