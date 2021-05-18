Keelung City temporarily closes scenic spots until June 8

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Keelung Department of Tourism and City Marketing (基隆市政府觀光及城市行銷處) and the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area of the Tourism Bureau (交通部觀光局北觀處) announced the temporary closure of various scenic hotspots in Keelung City until June 8 in light of the recent surge of local COVID-19 infections.

Scenic areas and sightseeing hotspots including Heping Island Park (和平島公園), Lovers Lake Park (情人湖公園), Dawulun Beach (大武崙沙灘), Nuandong Canyon (暖東峽谷) and the Tai’an Waterfall(泰安瀑布).

Keelung Department of Tourism and City Marketing Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯), said that Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) called on the public to cooperate with the latest epidemic-prevention measures.

Tseng also pointed out that as Keelung City is very close to Taipei and New Taipei City, locals and tourists should cooperate together.

She also called on everyone to wear masks whenever they head out, wash hands frequently and disinfect measure body temperature, and cooperate with the name-based system.