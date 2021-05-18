Taiwan reports 240 local, 5 imported infections, tally at 2,260

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 240 new local infections, 5 imported cases, and 2 deaths, bringing the tally to 2,260.

Among the 240 local cases reported today, Taipei City reported 102 cases, New Taipei City listed 106 cases, Changhua County reported 10, Hsinchu County reported 2 cases, Hsinchu City and Yunlin County listed 1, Taoyuan County reported another 12, and Keelung City and Kaohsiung City both listed 3 cases.

The new cases include 112 men and 128 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 5 and May 17.

In addition, two deaths were reported today and were revealed to be case 1522 and case 2095 by the CECC.

Case 1522 is a woman in her sixties who had worked in Wanhua District. She developed a fever on May 10 and was tested by health authorities on May 14. Her infection was confirmed two days later.

On May 17, she fell down while at home; unfortunately, she died on the same day after being sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, case 2095 is a man in his eighties who had a history of chronic diseases.

He tested positive on May 16 for the coronavirus and the situation worsened significantly a day later.

He died on May 17 after doctors did their best to revive him.

As of press time, Taiwan now has 14 reported deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, five imported cases were reported today as well, including two Indonesian fishermen in their twenties (cases 2071 and 2072) who arrived in Taiwan on May 3.

Both had submitted negative test results and are asymptomatic.

They were tested on May 16 when their quarantine periods ended and the infections were confirmed today.

Case 2151 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who returned from Kyrgyzstan on May 16. He also submitted negative test results but tested positive on arrival. His infection was confirmed today.

On the other hand, cases 2152 and 2263 are Filipino migrant workers in their thirties who traveled from the Philippines to Taiwan on May 4.

They submitted the necessary documents and are asymptomatic. They were tested on May 17 when their quarantine periods ended and the infections were confirmed today.

As of press time, 2,260 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,086 imported cases, 1,121 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Three cases (cases 530, 1589, and 1676) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 14 people died, 1,127 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.

Taiwan CDC asks that anyone who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).