台人「自主封城」淨空街道！外媒讚嘆：歷史性的一刻｜Empty Taiwan streets attract foreign media praise amid ‘self-lockdown’

台灣近期爆發本土疫情爆發，單日確診連續多日創下新高，引發國際媒體關注。有外媒就特別報導，儘管台灣並沒有實施封城管制令，但民眾卻相當自律，平時熱鬧的台北街區瞬間沒人，直呼是「歷史性的一刻」。

The recent outbreak in Taiwan has resulted in a surge of local infections that broke several records in a row, attracting global media attention.

Photos of Taiwan’s empty streets have also caught the attention of foreign media, which are mostly amazed by how disciplined and cooperative the Taiwanese people are as the normally bustling streets of Taipei were instantly deserted without a lockdown order.

馬來西亞《中國報》在17日以「病毒動起來了 台北靜下來了」為題，介紹台灣在本土疫情爆發後民眾「自主封城」的紀律。報導中分享台灣網友發出的照片，顯示出西門町、士林夜市等景點都變得空蕩蕩，就連平時塞滿通勤族的北捷也不見人影。

Malaysia’s online media China Press released a story on Monday titled, “Taipei’ streets went quiet as the virus ravages” and showed pictures posted by Taiwanese social media users sharing the empty streets as citizens practice self-lockdown.

The article described the scene as “a historical moment”, showing popular attractions including Shi-men Ting (西門町), Shi Lin Night Market (士林夜市) and even the MRT stations turning empty.

報導中引述網友的話道出今昔落差，「以前在士林夜市逛街都被推著走，現在橫躺在地也不一定有車經過」。報導也指出，「台灣能不能度過這一劫，就看台灣人的自律了」。

The paper quoted one of the Taiwanese social media users sharing the photos: “I used to be pushed around every time I shop at the Shi Lin Night Market, but now I can lie on the ground and not even a car will hit by”.

The newspaper pointed out that “Whether Taiwan can control the outbreak from expanding will have to depend on the self-disciplined Taiwanese people”.

此外，其他外媒如馬來西亞媒體《worldofbuzz》、新加坡媒體《Mothership.SG》都以此為題進行報導。《worldofbuzz》更提到，這組街景照被部分馬來西亞網友轉貼分享，並與馬來西亞疫情做比較，呼籲馬來西亞人向台灣學習。

Other news outlets including World of Buzz And Mothership.SG also reported on the same topic.

World of Buzz stressed that the empty-street photos were shared within the Malaysian online community with some comparing Taiwan’s situation with Malaysia and urging Malaysians to learn from the Taiwanese.