Internet blasts Taiwanese man who barged into convenience store without face mask

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As local cases continue to spike in Taiwan, the government along with many businesses have called on everyone to wear face masks when heading outside or into stores.

However, a man was recently photographed barging into a convenience store without a face covering, demanding the store clerk to ring up two drinks.

According to the social media user who witnessed the scene, the man not only ignored the sign out front which clearly stated that anyone who didn’t wear a face mask could not enter the store but also taunted the clerk upon entering asking, “Can I buy something or not?”

Then, disregarding the store clerk’s protests, he proceeded to head to the back and got two beverages.

This enraged the social media user greatly, who documented the situation and commented his disgust with the man for flouting epidemic-prevention rules.

After the post was shared online, others quickly rallied together and condemned the man with some commenting, “How can there be such people like this when the pandemic situation is getting worse every day?”, “I hope there will be a nationwide prosecution plan” and “The store clerk must have felt so helpless.”

One social media user who was also a store clerk also shared his insistence of refusing to help check out the items unless the customer has on a face mask.

According to the recently upgraded pandemic regulations, those who do not wear a mask when outside or in a store will be fined between NT$3,000 to NT$15,000.