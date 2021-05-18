200 hotel rooms set up in Taipei City for COVID-19 positive patients

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Department of Information and Tourism under the Taipei City Government (DOIT, 台北市政府觀光傳播局) announced on Tuesday that local hotels have provided another 200 rooms to accommodate patients testing positive to COVID-19.

The DOIT pointed out that some have complained that many quarantine hotels are now accomodating ordinary guests and travelers who are undergoing quarantine and have yet to be tested, and others who have already tested positive.

The DOIT remarked that they have now split rooms into sections with quarantine hotels specifically designated to handle COVID patients. Regular guests have also been transferred to other properties, the DOIT added.

A new “epidemic-prevention hotel” was also selected to accommodate those who tested positive via rapid testing. Those who fall under the above category will be separated from general travelers undergoing quarantine, the DOIT pointed out.