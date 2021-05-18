Taiwan Health Minister warns drop in local cases doesn’t equate good news

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) warned the public that though there was a small drop in local COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, it could mean there is a time difference problem instead of indicating that the pandemic is under control.

Taiwan reported 240 local cases on Tuesday, which was 93 cases fewer than Monday’s 333.

Chen stressed that even though he wished that it indicated good news, the numbers should not be taken at face value.

Chen explained that Wanhua District saw a relatively large number of people undergoing rapid testing, with 11% testing positive on Friday, and then dropping to 7% testing positive on Monday; however, the number of people waiting to be tested has not decreased.

He admitted that though it looks like the number of people testing positive in Wanhua is shrinking, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Taiwan is out of the woods.

Chen also called on the people not to go to the medical centers for mild symptoms.

If you tested positive, you will be treated, Chen said.

However, if the symptoms appear mild, the patient will be asked to move out to make room for those who need more medical attention.