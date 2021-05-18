台大醫院驚傳院內感染？院長吳明賢發表公開信駁斥｜The head of NTHU refutes rumors of hospital infection in open letter

台大醫院院長吳明賢17日發出電子郵件為院內同仁加油打氣，沒想到這番信心喊話卻被媒體報導成院內有感染隱憂。對此，吳明賢今日發出公開信進行澄清，內容如下：

Wu-Ming xian (吳明賢), the president of National Taiwan University Hospital (台大醫院, NTUH), issued an open letter Tuesday to clarify that there’s no cluster infection in the hospital as some media had reported.

The president of NTUH sent an email on Monday encouraging his hospital colleagues to fight the pandemic together, however, the pep talk was misinterpreted by some local media which reported that there could be an infection going on in the hospital.

The open letter read,

各位同仁,大家平安:

“Dear all,

我們身處民主社會，正碗的信息自由流通，本身就是一種免疫機制，個人也深信在疫情發生的時候，信息公開是最好的疫苗。大家都清楚新冠肺炎是法定傳染病，一確定陽性必須通報，而且若未有適當的防護下接觸病人，必須隔離，且病房須清空，所以根本不可能有所謂的蓋牌！

We live in a democratic society where the freedom to share accurate information provides us an immunization mechanism, and I personally believe that amid the pandemic, disclosure of the information is the best vaccine. “

“We all know that Covid-19 is an infectious disease and infection cases must be reported once the test results confirm it.”

“Besides, medical workers who contacted the infected patients without proper protection must be quarantined and the wards must be emptied, so it’s impossible to hide such information from the public.”

昨天我單純發一封鼓勵同仁一起攜手抗疫的信件，今日竟然有媒體說是因為本院有院內感染，而且是來自院內同仁的爆料。我必須很嚴正的抗議，媒體未經求證就唯恐天下不乱的報導，也很遺憾有同仁竟然擅自揣測。

“Yesterday, I sent an email encouraging colleagues to join hands in this fight against the epidemic, however, it was misinterpreted by some media as they reported today that there are cluster infections in the hospital.”

“Some media even said that the information comes from the colleagues of this hospital.”

“I must solemnly protest against the media for reporting this story without any verification, and I regret that some colleagues have taken the liberty to speculate the situation.”

自由的真諦在於自律，也請大家不要語不驚人死不休的在網路上發布一些假訊息讓我們一起珍惜民主、尊重多元，也請媒體朋友們，報導真相才是新聞的價值。我再度重申未來是台灣最關鍵的時候，請媒體成為報導真知真相的工具，也呼籲本院同仁放心、安心、專心抗疫,並做好保護自己該有的措施。

“The core spirit of freedom lies in self-discipline, please do not publish false information on the Internet for shock value, and let’s cherish democracy and respect diversity by reporting the truth, as it is the true value of journalism.”

“I once again reiterate that now is the most critical time for Taiwan, and call on the media to be a tool for reporting the truth.”

“To colleagues of the hospital, please stay calm and combat the virus with confidence, peace of mind and dedication, while taking necessary measures to protect yourselves.”

—台大醫院院長

The head of National Taiwan University Hospital.”