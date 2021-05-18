Las Vegas-area lawmakers end local virus rules as of June 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vaccinated diners, dancers, business owners and bodybuilders will be among those who can go maskless beginning June 1 in the Las Vegas area, after county lawmakers on Tuesday adopted new federal guidelines and dropped plans to tie business occupancy limits to public vaccination rates.

“Clark County will delete its plan in entirety,” Marilyn Kirkpatrick, chairwoman of the commission with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip, said ahead of a unanimous vote to lift local restrictions and in her words, “send everybody back to pre-pandemic guidelines.”

Commissioner Jim Gibson said county rules became meaningless after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, on Friday aligned state mask requirements with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

The CDC said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop person-to-person distancing and mask-wearing outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Unvaccinated people should still wear masks, according to the guidelines, and the CDC said everyone — fully vaccinated or not — should still use masks in crowded indoor locations such as airplanes, buses, hospitals and prisons.

Most resorts and hotels in Las Vegas have already returned to 100% casino occupancy, with approval from regulators at the Nevada Gaming Control Board.