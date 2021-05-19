Twins scratch Pineda from Tuesday start against White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Michael Pineda was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox with an abscess in his inner thigh.

Pineda has been the most dependable starter for the reeling Twins with a 2-2 record and a 2.79 ERA in seven starts. Bailey Ober was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul and will make his major league debut starting in place of Pineda.

Pineda is being pushed back in the rotation and could start later in the week, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

“It’s in a pretty uncomfortable spot for him,” Baldelli said. “Something that’s been around for a little while; it’s gotten worse. And he had to have a little procedure to get that taken care of. So he’s got a couple of stitches.”

The plan is for Pineda to throw on Thursday to determine when he’ll make his next start.

Ober, 25, was a 12th round draft pick by Minnesota in 2017. The 6-foot-9 right-hander had allowed one run in seven innings for St. Paul this season. To make room on the 26-man roster for Ober, the Twins designated Derek Law for assignment or release.

Minnesota also recalled right-handed reliever Cody Stashak from Triple-A and placed Shaun Anderson on the injured list with a left quad strain.

