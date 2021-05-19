外國人今年最愛哪個國家？彭博社大讚：台灣再度奪冠 | Taiwan ranked No. 1 by expats in 2021 ‘year of uncertainty’

【看CP學英文】台灣在最新的調查中以先進的醫療體系和良好的生活品質成為2021年外籍人士生活和工作的首選國家。

Taiwan has been ranked the number 1 place to live and work in 2021 by expats worldwide on Tuesday, mainly due to its great medical care and quality of life.

根據彭博社報導，此項調查為總部在慕尼黑、由400萬名外籍人士組成的網路組織InterNations所進行的，而結果顯示在接受調查的12,420位外國人中，近96%的對台灣的醫療品質感到滿意。

According to Bloomberg, the survey conducted by InterNations, a Munich-based network consisting of about 4 million expats, showed that 96% of the 12,420 expats surveyed were happy with the quality of care in Taiwan.

此文章點出外籍人士認為，台灣的就業安全和當地經濟都遠遠勝出其他國家。

The article explained that expats were reported to felt more satisfaction regarding job security and the overall local economies than those in other places.

此報告更以生活費、定居的難易度和整體生活品質作為調查項目，並顯示出94%的在台外籍人士對於台灣的物價感到非常滿意。

The report, which also ranked categories such as cost of living, ease of settling in, and overall quality of life, showed that 94% of expats in Taiwan are happy with its affordability.

除此之外，沒有一任何一位受訪的外籍人士認為台灣不安全，其中一位受調者更表示「台灣的健保系統真的將病人視為人類而非數據而已。」

In addition, not one single expat surveyed said they felt unsafe in Taiwan, and one surveyor added that “Taiwan’s healthcare system truly considers people as human beings instead of mere numbers.”

台灣在「定居簡易度」中被排在第13名，但以「友善程度」大大勝出，成功奪冠。

Taiwan ranked slightly lower in the “ease of settling in” category at the 13th place but was compensated with its “friendliness” rank, landing the top spot.

相對而言，美國在這「不穩定的一年」於生活品質和生活費用兩項皆獲得較低的評分。

Comparatively, the U.S. received low scores for quality of life and cost of living during the “year of uncertainty.”

彭博社寫道：「外籍人士表示他們對醫療系統的某些部分感到厭惡；僅20%的人表示對生活費感到滿意，而19%的人也大大抨擊當地的醫療照顧體制。」

“Expats reported a distaste for some elements of the health-care system: Just 20% were satisfied with its affordability, and 19% say the quality of care is negative,” Bloomberg reported.

在疫情影響下的兩年，政府與人民的溝通和與疫情相關的措施也被納入排名考量，而美國也在此款項中成倒數第六名。

Amid the hectic days brought on by the pandemic, government communications and Covid-related regulations were also taken into account in the rankings, with the U.S. receiving poor marks ranking 54 out of 59.