NTUH confirms 10 local cases amid fears of cluster infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH, 台大醫院) reported 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid speculations that the hospital is at the heart of a new cluster of infections.

The hospital issued a statement that morning stating that colleagues in non-medical units developed fever symptoms on May 18, and tested positive for the virus later that night.

The NTUH explained that the hospital immediately asked all colleagues in the office to undergo COVID-19 tests, and carried out disinfection of the environment.

As of press time, a total of 36 people have been tested and placed under quarantine, the statement read. So far, 10 people have tested positive for the virus.

It is reported that some of the confirmed patients had been to Wanhua District recently, but their activity history is still being investigated by health authorities.

The office where the outbreak is reported is located on the third floor of the east wing, which is usually responsible for the in-hospital repair business.

At present, besides this office, the hospital will also count back three more days (to May 14) to investigate other hospital areas that have been footprinted for environmental inspection and disinfection

In order to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital area, the hospital will immediately stop all routine operations from today; new patients will not be admitted to the hospital and outpatient load reduction will be carried out.

Patients who are not in need of immediate medical attention will have their appointments rescheduled, and the general screening of colleagues in the whole hospital will be carried out until all environmental tests are confirmed negative.

The pandemic situation in Taiwan has worsened greatly in recent days, and NTUH Superintendent Wu Ming-chiang (吳明賢)was quoted earlier yesterday strongly refuting the idea that the hospital had more confirmed patients than reported initially.