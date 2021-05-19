The Latest | Simplified name-based system launches on CDC LINE for public convenience

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Executive Yuan held a press conference on Wednesday to announce and demonstrate the newly activated function of the CDC’s LINE account.

Now, Taiwanese don’t need to re-fill a Google Doc every time they head into a convenience store; instead, they can scan the QR code provided by the store and a text message will be sent to the person’s phone.

In this way, the government can efficiently track your activity in case someone is infected and both customers and stores won’t have to pay for the text messages.

All stores will be eligible to sign up for the new system at 3 p.m. today.

In addition, the new function will also be available for public agencies and public transportation systems.