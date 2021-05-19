Taiwan raises epidemic warning to level three following 267 local infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 267 new local infections and 8 imported cases, bringing the tally to 2,533.

Among the 267 local cases reported today, Taipei City reported 70 cases, New Taipei City listed 129 cases, Changhua County reported 28, Taoyuan County reported another 16, Kaohsiung listed 8 cases, Taichung City reported 5, Keelung City listed 4, Yilan County reported 3 cases, and Tainan City and Hsinchu City both listed 2 cases each.

The new cases include 127 men and 140 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms and were tested between April 30 and May 18.

Meanwhile, eight imported cases were reported today as well, including five from India, 2 from the Philippines, and one from Japan.

All had submitted negative test results and are asymptomatic.

Case 2358 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties and returned to Taiwan from Japan on April 25.

He acquired another test after finishing his quarantine and self-health management on May 17 and the infection was confirmed today.

On the other hand, cases 2359 and 2538 are a Filipino migrant worker in his twenties and a woman in her forties.

Both acquired self-paid tests when their quarantine period ended and the infections were confirmed today.

Cases 2533 to 2537 include 3 Taiwanese men and 2 Taiwanese women, with the youngest being younger than 5 and the oldest around 40.

They entered Taiwan on May 17 and May 18 from India and were tested on arrival; their infections were confirmed today.

As of press time, 2,533 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,094 imported cases, 1,386 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Five cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, and 1886) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 14 people died, 1,133 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that anyone who shows symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).