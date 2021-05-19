In-person classes are suspended from May 19 to May 28:MOE

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) announced on Monday that all schools in Taiwan will be closed from May 19 to May 28 and teachers would have to teach through online courses instead.

This policy includes cram schools and after-school childcare centers.

Prior to the announcement, the Central Epidemic Command Center (中央流行疫情指揮中心, CECC) reported 38 infection cases involving students from kindergartens to universities.

Among the 38 infected students, 16 were college university students, 4 were studying in senior high school, 6 were studying in junior high school, 7 were elementary students and 4 were preschool children.

Pan ordered all universities, senior high schools, junior high schools, and elementary schools to teach courses online and explained that online courses taught during this period would be deemed as official lectures, meaning that students would not have to attend additional classes during summer vacation.

In principle, teachers, as well as school employees, would still have to be present at school. However, schools were allowed to make adjustments based on their evaluations.

Online teaching methods were also given flexibility as teachers could choose to give lectures online live or pre-record the lessons.

The Ministry of Education required city governments to prepare sufficient information appliances needed for online courses and deploy the resources within the county with priority given to disadvantaged families.