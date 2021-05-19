Follow 3 easy steps to complete CDC’s new tracing system

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) used 3 easy steps to teach the public how to use the newly-launched text message tracing system on Wednesday.

Tang pointed out that the QR code will not collect personal data and it takes only 5 seconds from execution to completion; even mobile phones without cameras will be able to use the new function.

Tang explained that in the upper right-hand corner of the CDC LINE account function page, there is a “name-based tracing system QR code” (實聯制掃碼)button.

After selecting it, you can scan any store’s QR CODE, press the link, and the system will send a text message to your phone within 5 seconds.

After scanning the QR CODE, the on-site “Field Code” text message and “Recipient 1922” will appear; when you press confirm, the record will be sent out.

If the mobile phone has a built-in, code–scanning function, it can also be used without opening the code–scanning function in the CDC LINE account.

Those with mobile phones that are not equipped with cameras only need to turn on the SMS function, enter the “1922” as the recipient, and enter the store code in the message field and press send.

As for all stores, the online application of private stores will be opened at 3:00 pm this afternoon (https://emask.taiwan.gov.tw/real/).

No additional equipment is needed to set up the system.

Store clerks merely need to confirm the store codes and recipient 1922 in the consumer’s text message when they enter to ensure everyone has been recorded.

The only thing to pay attention to is that the commonly used QR code scanning function in LINE does not support this text message name-based system.

There is no charge for all the text messages sent to 1922 and the information will be deleted after 28 days.

The Executive Yuan also stressed that this “text message name-based tracing system” does not contradict all the current name-based system functions, and added that they are not mutually exclusive.

The public and shop owners are free to choose, but everyone is encouraged to try out the new function.