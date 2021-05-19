Taiwan to hold daily national epidemic-prevention conferences starting May 20

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Wednesday that central and local governments will hold daily national conferences starting on May 20 to better combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The conference will have three major functions: integrating medical resources, reviewing progress, and processing false messages.

Following today’s confirmation of an increase of 267 locally transmitted cases, Chen also elevated the epidemic warning of all cities and counties in Taiwan to level 3.

This means that wearing face masks when going out will now be mandatory, and gatherings of more than 5 people indoors or more than 10 people outdoors will be prohibited.

In addition, Chen explained that as the virus is currently spreading to all areas across Taiwan, the daily conference will now be held every morning so health authorities can get a better handle on the situation.

The daily meeting will be hosted by CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare Shi Chung-liang (石崇良).

A press conference will be held after the briefing every day so that Chen Tsung-yen can inform the public of recently circulating false information.

Chen emphasized that the overall pandemic situation is quite grim in Taiwan and added that only by central and local governments working together to integrate relevant resources can they implement better countermeasures to beat the virus.