Ko Wen-je is confident in curbing the virus as Covid-19 positivity rate drops

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) expressed confidence in curbing the epidemic as the latest data showed a significant drop in Covid-19 positivity rate across the city’s screening points.

The Mayor said in a press conference on Monday that since Taipei set up fast screening sites on May 14, the test positivity rate has dropped from 11% to 4.7% within four days.

According to the data released by the Central Epidemic Command Center (中央流行疫情指揮中心, CECC), the positivity rate was 11% on May 14, followed by 9.7% on May 15, 10% on May 16, 7.9% on May 17 and 4.7% on May 18.

Ko pointed out that canceling public events and the citizens showing self-discipline by staying indoors could be the reason behind the significant decrease.

“The data from Taipei city government showed that as long as people stop traveling around, the situation could be brought under control….this proves that our tactics are effective”, the mayor said while giving a thumbs up.

The Mayor also stressed that the battle against the virus would have to rely on the people, encouraging the public to continue cooperating with the government’s epidemic-prevention measures. “We can win this battle together”, he said.

In response to the recent spike in local infection cases, Taipei has set up four Covid-19 testing sites in Wanhua District (萬華區) since May 14 — Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch (中興醫院), Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch (和平醫院), West Garden Hospital (西園醫院) and Bopiliao Historical Block (剝皮寮歷史街區).