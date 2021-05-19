New batch of 400,000 AZ vaccines arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that another batch containing 410,400 doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines will arrive in Taiwan at Taoyuan International Airport at 3:44 pm.

Speaking at a press conference today, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that after completing the customs clearance procedures, the vaccines will be directly transported to the designated cold storage center for a follow-up inspection and sealing operations.

Afterward, those who fall under certain criteria released by the CECC will be administered the vaccines immediately.

Chen emphasized that this particular batch is to be supplied to frontline epidemic-prevention personnel to ensure their safety as they are in constant contact with confirmed patients.

Discussions will take place in the following days within the CECC and other officials to determine how to best distribute the rest of the vaccines.

According to the CECC, this batch of vaccines will be valid until Aug. 31, and it will not be administered until a week later.

At present, the vaccines are to be reserved for high-risk medical personnel.