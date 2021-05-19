公司設置「消毒通道」防疫　員工疑惑：洗車還是洗人？｜Taiwanese company sets ‘car wash’ disinfecting route for employees

【看CP學英文】台灣累計至週三已有2,533例新型冠狀病毒確診案例，全台目前已經升為第三級警戒，許多公司也開始開放在家工作，或是提升防疫措施以確保員工安全。

With 2,533 confirmed cases in Taiwan, the island has now elevated its epidemic warning to level 3 leading to businesses issuing work-from-home options or upping their own virus-prevention measures as well.

其中一間公司近期因浮誇的˙「洗車式」的消毒通道而掀起話題，讓員工進辦公室前能夠先進行全身消毒。

One particular company took even more dramatic measures as it set up a car-wash-like “disinfectant aisle” for employees to walk through before they enter the building.

根據週三「爆廢公社」臉書貼文所述，員工需要先走過一個透明塑膠布架設的走道，而此裝置偵測到有動靜時將會自動從四面八方噴灑酒精，徹底的消毒員工。

According to a recent Facebook post published on Wednesday, employees need to walk through a transparent tarp set up outside the building; once the set-up detects movement, it will begin spraying disinfectant from all sides of the aisle onto the person.

這個有趣的畫面也被捕捉下來上傳到社群媒體上，原PO也開玩笑的寫道：這是洗車還是洗人？

The process was captured by a social media user who wrote, “What is this—a car wash?”

網友紛紛在下方留言表示，經過的人應該要將腦袋放到空檔，避免踩煞車。

Others soon flocked to the comment section and jokingly advised that all who go through the “car wash” should put their minds in “neutral” and avoid braking mid-process.

也有網友點出此項機制到底適不適當，因為看似經過的員工在走完「車道」後會全身溼答答。

Some also questioned whether the mechanism was appropriate, as it would seem the person would be drenched from head to toe in disinfectant after coming out of the tarp.

同時，也有人非常贊同此項裝置，認為台灣各大公共場所如火車站和捷運站都應該設置它，以確保全台民眾的健康。

Still, quite a few suggested that the structure should be placed in all public areas especially places where many pass through every day, including train and MRT stations, to better ensure the safety of Taiwanese people.