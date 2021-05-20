唐鳳推「簡訊實聯制」日本爆紅！日網羨炸喊：想搬去台灣 | Japanese express envy over Taiwan’s new ‘real-name registration’

【看CP學英文】台灣本土疫情嚴峻，昨（19）天又增加267名本土確診案例，中央流行疫情指揮中心也宣布全台進入防疫三級警戒，民眾出入商家、搭乘大眾交通運輸工具時，因配合政府防疫，開始實施「實聯制」。

With the continuous spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Wednesday 267 new local COVID-19 cases.

In addition, the CECC announced that all parts of Taiwan will raise its epidemic warning to level 3.

Following government regulations, people now need to enter provide their real names and contact information whenever they enter or leave a store or take mass transportation.

對此，行政院科技政委唐鳳更火速推出「簡訊實聯制」，短短幾秒就可以成功登記個人資料，解決民眾使用上的不便，消息曝光掀起日本網友熱議。

In this regard, Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang, quickly launched a “text message real-name registration system”, which can successfully register personal data in just a few seconds, making it more convenient for the public.

The news immediately sparked discussions among Japanese social media users who expressed envy over the newly launched system.

消息曝光之後，立刻有日本網友將台灣「簡訊實聯制」方式轉貼至推特分享，立刻引發高度討論，日本網友紛紛回應「工作效率真的好快！」「好羨慕台灣啊」、「真想搬去住台灣」、「也幫助日本吧><」。

Japanese social media users quickly posted Taiwan’s “text message system” to Twitter, which led to many joining in on the discussion.

Some remarked, “Taiwan is truly efficient!”, “I envy Taiwan so much”, “I really want to move to Taiwan” and “Help Japan too.”

此外，文中的截圖一名網友留言給唐鳳，笑稱「好想要向唐鳳許願」，希望可以效法歐洲國家製作「實聯制app」，解決手寫資料的困擾，不僅有效率又兼顧個資，果真釣出唐鳳本人回應「已經在趕工了」，令網友們又驚又喜。

In addition, a social media user even left a message to Audrey Tang saying, “I really want to make a wish to Tang Feng.”

They expressed hope that Taiwan can follow the example of European countries to produce a “real-name registration app” so the public doesn’t have to write down personal information. It is not only efficient but also takes into account the protection of persona information.

The response caught Tang’s attention, who surprised many by commenting below the post, “Already on it!”