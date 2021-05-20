在台隔離訂水果收暖心紙條！老外推文讚：最好吃的木瓜｜Quarantined expat in Taiwan shares heart-warming note that came with his fruit delivery

一名近日抵台的外國教授不僅嚐到台灣水果的美味，還體驗到台灣人的熱情。

A foreign Assistant professor who arrived in Taiwan recently had a taste of not only the sweetness of Taiwanese fruits but the people as well.

推特網友伊恩（Ian Rowen）18日在個人推特上分享自己訂購一箱水果的照片，包括木瓜、鳳梨、番茄、香蕉等，但打開紙箱後卻發現一張店家附上的紙條。

Twitter user Ian Rowen shared on Tuesday a photo of a delivery box full of Taiwanese fruits including papayas, pineapples, tomatoes, and bananas as well as a note from the store.

紙條內容寫道：「謝謝您購買水果！理貨員今日體溫正常，也做好消毒和清潔。抗疫期間也請您照顧好自己，一起做台灣的神隊友！」

The note attached to the box read, “Thank you for buying the fruit! We took the clerk’s temperature today and we have followed the disinfection and cleaning procedures. Please take care of yourself during the epidemic and let’s help Taiwan fight against the virus!”

他在推文中寫道：「這是我在台灣隔離期間的第一個水果外送條，裡頭附帶一張紙提醒我照顧好自己，勤洗手、戴口罩，一起保護台灣。我想是時候解除斷食了」。隨後，他又在留言區中大讚：「有生以來吃過最好吃的木瓜！」

The expat tweeted, “My first Taiwan quarantine fruit delivery comes with a handwritten note telling me to take care of myself, wash my hands, wear a mask, and together protect Taiwan. Guess it’s time to break my fast.”

After tasting the papaya, Rowen then tweeted in the comment section, “Best papaya of my life, especially after a 6-day water fast.”

伊恩向《The China Post》編輯表示，他是一名新加坡南洋理工大學的助理教授，在2000年就曾來過台灣並在這裡住了8至9年，因此這並非他第一次來台灣。他更透露，入境隔離的頭6天他原本在進行「水斷食」，而圖中的木瓜是他解除斷食的第一個食物，因此嚐起來感覺特別甜。

Rowen told The China Post staff that he is an Assistant Professor at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (新加坡南洋理工大學) and that he first visited Taiwan in 2000.

He moved here the next year as he started studying at the National Taiwan University and since stayed for 8 or 9 years, so this isn’t the first time he came to Taiwan.

He also explained that he was on a water fast for the first six days of his quarantine, and the papaya in the picture was the first thing he ate to break the fast, which made it taste sweeter than ever.