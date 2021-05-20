Taiwan reports 286 local, 9 imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 286 new local infections, 9 imported cases and 1 death, bringing the tally to 2,825.

Among the 286 local cases reported today, Taipei City reported 87 cases, New Taipei City listed 157 cases, Changhua County reported 6, Taoyuan City reported another 17, Kaohsiung and Taichung City listed 2 cases, Keelung City listed 5, Yilan County reported 8 cases, and Yunlin County and Hsinchu City both listed 1 case each.

As of press time, 84 local cases are attributed to Wanhua District, while 60 are in relation to the Teahouse outbreak.

The CECC added that the infection sources of 63 local cases are still being investigated.

The new cases reported today include 155 men and 131 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 1 and May 19.

In addition, the death of case 2683 was announced today as well. According to the CECC, she was a woman in her seventies who worked in Wanhua District.

She had a record of cardiovascular diseases and began feeling weak and tired on May 15; however, she refused to seek medical help.

She was asked to quarantine a day later as a possible contact, but because she could not be reached, health authorities were dispatched to check up on her.

When they arrived at her home on May 17, she was discovered with no signs of life, making her the 15th COVID-19 related death in Taiwan.

Her infection was confirmed today; family members of case 2683 are currently asymptomatic and are under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine imported cases were reported today.

According to the CECC, the imported cases are from the Philippines, the U.S., South Africa, and Indonesia, and all had submitted negative test results upon arrival.

Case 2610 is a Taiwanese man in his fifties who arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. on May 9.

He began displaying virus-related symptoms on May 15 during quarantine and was tested on May 17; his infection was confirmed today.

On the other hand, Cases 2611 to 2614, case 2826, and case 2828 are Filipino migrant workers, consisting of 4 men and 2 women, aged between 20 and 40.

They arrived in Taiwan on May 5 and May 6, and were tested on May 19 when their quarantine periods ended. Their infections were confirmed today.

Case 2615 is a Taiwanese woman in her sixties who arrived in Taiwan from South Africa on May 11; her infection was also confirmed today.

The last imported case reported today is an Indonesian migrant worker in his thirties (case 2827) who arrived on May 6.

He is asymptomatic and was tested on May 19 when his quarantine period ended; the infection was confirmed today as well.

As of press time, 2,825 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,103 imported cases, 1,669 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Eight cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 15 people have died.

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that anyone who shows symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).